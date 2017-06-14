BTC hosting disaster recovery workshop with the business community

In an effort to supplement the physical preparedness of its infrastructure, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) will host a disaster recovery workshop with the business community on June 23.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Senior Manager at BTC Kendrick Knowles said the workshop would bring awareness of business continuity and disaster management.

“Hurricanes come and buildings are destroyed, equipment gets damaged, data is lost, services are interrupted, people can’t operate, businesses have to close down to fix the roof,” said Knowles.

“We want to bring the awareness that, because of the IT infrastructure and technology that is out there right now, your business does not have to shut down.

“You can still operate.”

He explained that some continuity solutions involve relocation in terms of operations to a cloud database.

“If you have a business that requires customers to be calling in, that physical business is out of operation, but your customers can still reach you through a different portal,” said Knowles.

“Business continuity allows us to provide those types of options.”

Knowles also pointed out that consideration should be given to the operational risk that may come about as a result of natural disasters.

“It is a very important point,” he said.

Knowles said that, so far, BTC Business has received good responses from the business sector, especially from the financial sector, as well as government, regarding the workshop’s agenda.

“So, we expect a good turnout,” Knowles added.

When asked about the level of preparedness for businesses prior to Hurricane Matthew, Knowles said it was “very low”.

“From,what we see, a lot of people were not prepared,” he said.

But post-Hurricane Matthew, Knowles noted that some changes have been made.

“For some businesses, we have seen that they have taken on some business continuity concepts.

“Some of them did some disaster recovery planning,” he said.