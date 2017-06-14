Morton Salt plant now fully up and running since hurricane-related damage

The Morton Salt plant, the backbone of Inagua's economy, is fully up and running since suffering damage from last year's hurricane, and is close to being able to accept larger vessels at its facility once again, the company's senior director of mining and manufacturing, Jean-Baptiste Dromer, told Guardian Business yesterday.

The company shut down its plant yesterday to host an environmental health and safety (EHS) conclave for its staff. Dromer said the company's credo centers around safety, above all else. Hundreds of its staff members filled a room yesterday to refresh their knowledge of safety procedures and benefits.

"Morton is really dedicated to safety," he said.

"Nothing is more important to Morton Salt than health and safety. We really put safety as a top priority for Morton, and we really want to focus with all our employees during a full day. We think and we discuss about safety and how we can recommit to safety."

Dromer said all of Morton's operations across the U.S. carry out the same kind of shutdown in order to host an EHS event for the company's employees.

Now that the facility is fully up and running, and with the completion of repairs to its hurricane-damaged dock imminent, Dromer suggested that the plant has set its focus on becoming more efficient and on improving its processes.

"We are back up and running," he said.

"We are producing salt and shipping salt out, and we are rebuilding our dock. We will soon have the large vessel facility again. We are taking the opportunity to focus on efficiency, to improve our processes and continue to be the number one producers of salt in the world."

The Inagua community calls its natural resource white gold, and indeed the benefits derived from the operations of Morton Salt on the island are numerous.

Dromer said Morton continues to be eager about taking care of the Inagua community "as we have been doing for many years now".