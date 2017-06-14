Former govt approved cloning of Abaco wild horses

The former Christie administration, just days before the general election, approved a project to clone now-extinct wild horses in Abaco.

The horses preserve would be used for initiatives such as alternative energy systems and ecotourism.

The then government approved the proposal, made by the Wild Horses of Abaco Preservation Society (WHOA) on April 11, 2017.

According to a press statement sent by WHOA yesterday, the then government granted approval for a proposal to restore to life an extinct sub-breed of the horses via cloning.

“The horses thrived on the island of Abaco in The Bahamas when they were imported in the late 1800s,” the statement said.

“Human intrusions and an increasingly toxic environment led to a decline.

“A 25-year effort to save the horses ended on July 23, 2015 when the last mare died.”

The statement explained that living tissue was saved from that last mare (a female horse).

The tissue was then airlifted to the U.S. where ViaGen, a Texas firm, engaged in cloning.

The firm found the cells viable and nurtured enough material to clone two mares, according to the statement.

Companies and individuals in the U.S. have pledged pro bono services valued at near $2 million for the cloning effort.

The former administration’s approval allowed WHOA, in conjunction with Arkwild, Inc., to begin fundraising efforts.

The statement said this move would “make the restoration a reality by restoring the horses’ preserve to excellent condition prior to the arrival of the clones”.

“Along with the dramatic restoration of the herd, the horses preserve will become a showcase for equine-assisted therapy, alternative energy systems, ecotourism and many related activities consistent with United Nations sustainable development goals,” the statement added.

“In an environment that is unique in the world, a unique horse once again will roam the pine forests of Abaco, 200 miles out at sea.”