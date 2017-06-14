Ferreira: 80,000 derelict vehicles on NP

Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira revealed earlier this week that a whopping 80,000 derelict vehicles are on New Providence, and that up to 10 acres of the New Providence Landfill is filled by derelict vehicles.

President of the Bahamas Motor Dealers Association (BMDA) Fred Albury told Guardian Business yesterday that the situation with derelict vehicles would only get worse with the proliferation of “cheap used cars” being imported into the country.

“One only has to drive through some areas such as Pinewood, and the derelict vehicles are left, right and center,” he said.

“There needs to be some enforcement, in my opinion, for the disposal of these vehicles so they are not left abandoned in front of homes and yards.”

Albury suggested that the older the vehicle is, a higher environmental levy should be imposed.

“These vehicles coming in are going to be derelict in short order,” he continued.

“They have become the disposable transportation, or ‘toilet tissue’ automobiles, of the country because you use them and toss them away.”

General Manager of Bahamas Bus and Truck Company Ltd. Ben Albury told Guardian Business that derelict vehicles are a “major problem” in any country in the world.

He pointed out that, aside from the 10 acres of derelict vehicles at the dump, there are abandoned cars on the sides of the road and in community areas.

“By Montagu, one person would have three or four parked there; and you drive out west, they would have been parked on the side of the road or on the beachfront,” said Albury.

“It is random people bringing these cars in.

“What we have been advocating is for people to have access to fair financing, where people can go into the bank and purchase a new vehicle or a newer vehicle, which is to their advantage because they will have a lower down payment,” he said.

“People are bringing in all of these old cars for themselves, and they are more like a Dixie cup, so they use it until they are done with it and just discard it.”

With newer vehicles, Albury said consumers can experience lower emissions and they are generally better for the environment.

While speaking as a guest on Guardian Radio on Monday, the environment minister said parties interested in managing the landfill have to consider all aspects of the site.

“We have 80,000 derelict vehicles on this island. It is a pressing concern. We have, according to the information I have been provided with, up to 10 acres of the landfill is derelict vehicles,” said Ferreira.

“So, if you wanted to come in and do something with the derelict vehicles, we are not interested in you just cherry picking.

“If you are taking the vehicles, take the vehicles.

“If you are managing the landfill then manage the landfill.”

Ferreira said the new government is “speeding ahead” to finalized and retool the request for proposals process for the remediation and operation of the landfill.







