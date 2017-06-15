Financial services regulators share insights with international financial services professionals

The Association of International Banks and Trust Companies in The Bahamas (AIBT) hosted the third annual AIBT Regulators Forum at the Baha Mar Convention Centre on June 7th, 2017. The half-day forum – which has quickly become a key event on the financial sector calendar – brought together regulators, policymakers and law enforcement leaders with industry professionals to review and discuss the current regulatory and enforcement climate in The Bahamas and the impact of global developments on regulation and oversight.

Over 100 industry professionals listened to presentations and engaged in question and answer sessions with, among others, John Rolle, governor of The Central Bank of The Bahamas and Christina Rolle, executive director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). Governor Rolle led off the afternoon with a presentation focusing on recent trends in the sector and shared the Central Bank’s strategic plan for 2016–2020. He also discussed policy issues impacting The Bahamas as a jurisdiction and recent efforts around Caribbean-level policy coordination.

Rolle of the SCB, provided an overview of international developments in the securities industry and recent SCB policy changes, including those related to minimum education requirements for registered persons and the filing of audited financial statements. Rolle also provided a review of legislative developments including recently enacted acts related to the sector.

Presentations were also delivered by Abhilash Bhachech, inspector of banks, The Central Bank of The Bahamas; Joann Creary, legal counsel, Financial Intelligence Unit; Carl Culmer, senior analyst, general & external insurance, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas; Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and Assistant Superintendent Debra Thompson of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Tanya McCartney, CEO and executive director of the Bahamas Financial Services Board served as moderator for the forum. Copies of the available presentations can be found on AIBT’s website.

The Regulators Forum, along with the signature Nassau Conference, form part of AIBT’s mandate to provide professional development and foster growth of the sector. The next Nassau Conference is scheduled for October 4th, 2017 under the theme “Business Unusual” and the next Regulators Forum will occur in 2018.