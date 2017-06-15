J.S. Johnson impacted by Hurricane Matthew-related claims in excess of $112 mil.

Chairman of J.S. Johnson Brian Moree revealed yesterday that claims relating to Hurricane Matthew totaled in excess of $112 million, adding that the financial impact of the storm on the company was “significant”.

In its 2016 financial report, Moree wrote that 73 percent of the dollar value of gross claims originated in New Providence and 22 percent from Grand Bahama.

To the date of the report, over 95 percent of all claims have been settled.

The claim expenses incurred by the insurance company last year led to a 30.8 percent decline in net income.

With value-added tax (VAT) on insurance products and services, Moree pointed out that, in some cases, there was a reduction in cover due to an increase in insurance cost.

He added that savings on reinsurance, to some extent, mitigated the cost increases on property insurance.

“The current state of the national economy, combined with the increasing competitive environment in the insurance sector and the future forecasts for modest and slow growth in GDP, indicate that 2017 is likely to be a challenging year for business and commerce in The Bahamas,” said Moree.

“The directors of the company are cognizant of these factors and will closely follow the macroeconomic developments to assess their impact on the operations of the company.”

Managing Director Alister McKellar acknowledged that Hurricane Matthew would impact the company’s underwriting segment, Insurance Company of The Bahamas Limited (ICB).

He said ICB’s claims rose by 110 percent year over year and as a result, net income decreased by 97 percent from the previous year.

“A disappointing result, but reflective of our business sector,” said McKellar.