Island Luck CEO interested in presenting proposal to govt on Junkanoo Carnival

Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian revealed yesterday that he would be interested in presenting a proposal to the new government to help "significantly" reduce its subsidy for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, which he said could be carried out with a budget of less than $3 million annually.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Sebas also criticized the festival’s marketing strategy, adding that “we have failed” in getting the maximum potential amount of international visitors for the event.

However, he said carnival should not be cancelled because it provides an economic contribution to The Bahamas.

The former Christie administration introduced the festival in 2015, and recently, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest pointed out that the then government spent $25 million over a three-year period on the event.

The Bahamas Junkanoo Festival Commission (BNFC) has consistently overshot its budget since the inaugural event under the watchful eye of the commission’s outgoing chairman Paul Major.

“I think Bahamians at large and persons on both political divides had never had a problem with carnival itself,” said Bastian.

“I think the issue came on the amount of funds being spent on carnival.

“I am 100 percent sure that carnival can be done for less than $3 million a year.”

Bastian said the festival helps to promote The Bahamas as a destination, but noted that there are some concerns with marketing it properly.

“I have visited carnivals throughout the world, and I have seen first hand, how many people travel to these destinations and the economic impact it has actually had,” he said.

“We have failed, I think, in maximizing the amount of international visitors we should have by this time.

“Part of why we are never able to get the international influx in that we would want is because of the late planning.

“The marketing starts too late. I think it should be a little more effort in international marketing.”

Bastian also said the oversight should “shift” to some people with a “bit more experience in festivals”.

“I think I would be open to putting a proposal to the government to significantly reduce the amount of subsidies they would need to provide towards carnival.

“I think it should not be axed.

“It does have an economic benefit.”

He continued that the issue people are having with carnival is “the amount of money that was spent on it”.

“I think as Bahamians, we should always look to diversify our culture," said Bastian.

“We cannot and forever more, think that Junkanoo is all we are capable of doing as Bahamians.That is madness."

The economic assessment for this year’s carnival has not been released as yet.