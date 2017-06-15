OWN Bahamas announces 2017 grant winners

OWN Bahamas announced its 2017 grant winners yesterday, revealing that an arts school and asphalt maintenance company have received the coveted $15,000 in funding for their fledgling companies.

Both Little Prodigies Music and Arts School and Asphalt Maintenance Paving and Testing Company were existing entities when they applied to OWN Bahamas' Entrepreneurship Program.

Little Prodigies was started as a summer program in 2011 by Margaux Blackman. The school now provides a

year-round program that teaches "the next generation of musicians and performing artists". The school plans to use the grant money to extend its program to include singing, acting, dance and script writing, as well as tutoring in math, English and reading for primary school children.

Owner of Asphalt Maintenance, Violet McKinney plans to use the grant money to acquire "much-needed" equipment and machinery.

The winner of the $12,500 grant was Brinard Sweeting, who is seeking to provide a "new and unparalleled standard in digital media and online marketing".

The five $10,000 grant winners were Regina Smith with Firehouse Spice Company, Michael Sands with Vida Cayo (Bahamian Beachwear an Accessories), Darren Dames with Proclean Detailing Services (aircraft detailing), DeMarcian Dames with BlueGreen Marine (boat maintenance company), and Ricardo Dean with Task Bunny (delivery and courier services).

OWN's two $7,500 winners were Dominique Hanna with Icing Pastry and Catering and Brittney Woodside with Sinchit Teatox, a 100 percent organic herbal tea and facial products company.

Grant winners will receive a six-week extensive business certification program created by the University of The Bahamas.

"This educational program is an invaluable experience for the participants as they learn about critical aspects of building a successful business, such as management, financial responsibility, ethics, legality and community responsibility," OWN's press release stated.

The winners will also receive mentorship, one year of free ads with The Tribune, one year of free internet with Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and graphic design and logo services for marketing collateral.