BFSB hosts Landfall events in Montreal and Toronto

  • The BFSB’s delegation in Toronto, Canada, on May 31, 2017.

  • Bahamas Financial Services Board’s (BFSB) delegation in Montreal, Canada, on May 30, 2017.


Published: Jun 16, 2017

The Ministry of Financial Services along with other industry partners attended the Bahamas Financial Services Board’s (BFSB) Landfall event, held in Canada (Montreal and Toronto) from May 30 to 31, 2017.

The Bahamas Landfall Series provides financial services intermediaries and other service providers with updates on legislative and business developments in The Bahamas. These events have proven beneficial to the industry and are used as a platform to connect with potential investors for The Bahamas. This was the first Bahamas Landfall in Canada to be held since 2011.

The Bahamas had a strong delegation representing various industries.

