Report: Decline in Bahamas’ economic freedom ranking

A recent Heritage Institute report revealed that The Bahamas’ ranking for economic freedom slumped to 90 out of 180 economies, noting that the country has “little momentum for economic reform”.

The Bahamas received a "moderate free" economic freedom status. The country also ranked 19 on the regional economic freedom index, whereas Jamaica placed sixth.

The Bahamas appears to be losing its competitive edge in terms of economic reform when compared to other nations, according to the report.

The report, titled ‘2017 Index of Economic Freedom’, also points out that The Bahamas will soon set a record for the “longest-running” accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), a process which is still incomplete.

“Politicians and the private sector remain at loggerheads about how to replace the tariff revenues that would be lost,” the report states.

"There is little momentum for economic reform in The Bahamas, which appears gradually to be losing competitiveness in contrast to other nations that are moving more rapidly to expand economic opportunity," the report further states.

More disturbingly, the report acknowledges a linkage between the rise of violent crime and its adverse impact on tourism.

"Although tourism accounts for more than 60 percent of GDP, a record-high murder rate in 2015 heightened concerns that violent crime will have a negative impact," the report states.

The report further states that The Bahamas is a "major transshipment point both for smuggling illegal drugs into the United States and Europe, and for smuggling illegal migrants into the U.S.".

“The emergence of a more dynamic and sustainable private sector is held back by the weak rule of law, lingering protectionism, and bureaucracy that undermines the investment environment,” the report continues.

“Nevertheless, the overall regulatory system is conducive to entrepreneurial activity, and there are no individual or corporate income taxes.

“Relatively sound management of fiscal policy contributes to macroeconomic stability, and investment management and financial services play a vital role in sustaining overall economic strength.”

In terms of regulatory efficiencies, the report states that subsidies for state-owned enterprises such as the Water and Sewerage Corporation would "continue to be a drag on government finances".

The report notes that The Bahamas is among 16 countries that recorded their lowest freedom scores of all time.

"While two countries (Mauritius and the United Kingdom) recorded no change in score, 73 experienced declines in economic freedom. Sixteen of these 73 countries, including notably The Bahamas, Bahrain, El Salvador, Pakistan, Venezuela and the United States, recorded their lowest economic freedom scores ever," the report states.