Grand Bahama to be marketed as three unique destinations

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis insisted yesterday that the revitalization of Grand Bahama is at the center of achieving the government’s national development objectives, and revealed that the island will be marketed as three unique destinations.

Minnis, speaking at a Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association meeting yesterday, said the Freeport/Lucaya area will be developed as a maritime, sports and wellness destination; East Grand Bahama will be marketed as an ecotourism mecca; and West Grand Bahama will become a “dynamic cultural village”.

“Reviving Grand Bahama’s economy is pivotal to achieving our national development objectives,” Minnis said.

“My administration will also roll out a workable plan for tourism, and will, in corroboration with its key stakeholders, rebuild brand identity and incentivize investment in Grand Bahama.

“Our goal is to make Grand Bahama a renowned duty-free shopping center for residents and for the millions of visitors from South Florida and the other millions we will attract from the rest of the world.

“Work has already begun to develop new products and market the strength of each of these three destinations within Grand Bahama.”

Grand Bahama has a burgeoning industrial sector, but its tourism product has taken a hit over several years. Hurricanes recently caused the shutdown of several large properties and the slowdown of others, though as Guardian Business has been reporting, plans are in motion to reopen two large properties.

Minnis also revealed that his government plans to introduce, over the long-term, legislation to make it attractive for film companies to shoot on location in The Bahamas “at a fraction of the cost” of other locations in the region. Movies like Pirates of the Caribbean have been shot on location in Grand Bahama, among others.

Minnis insisted that the Bahamas economy, especially as it pertains to tourism, is not diversified enough.

“There is extraordinary diversification that can be gained within tourism,” he said. “The Bahamas has considerable untapped potential.”