African-American billionaire featured presenter at Customer Experience Summit

African-American billionaire Michael V. Roberts Sr., chairman and CEO of The Roberts Companies, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is scheduled to be the featured presenter at the Customer Experience Summit at the British Colonial Hilton in Nassau. Spence Finlayson, bishop of motivation and Bahamian international motivational speaker and corporate trainer, is partnering with Roberts for the second time to put on this highly acclaimed summit.

Finlayson, who is celebrating 30 years in business, is the founder and CEO of The Phoenix Institute For Positive Development & Empowerment and has conducted seminars and workshops in over 22 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and North America.

Michael V. Roberts Sr. is a visionary futurist and modern-day capitalist who successfully built The Roberts Companies into a multimillion dollar, multi-dimensional, international enterprise consisting of real estate development, television broadcasting, wireless communications, broadcast towers, aviation, hotel and theater ownership, and management consulting. He has been featured on CNN, Fox and MSNBC, and in numerous newspapers and magazines like Forbes, Success, Business Week, Commerce and Black Enterprise.

Finlayson said companies that make customer experience a priority generate significantly higher profits than their competitors. He said that this summit is open to all persons who deal with customers, either in person or electronically. The Customer Experience Summit is a full-day session being held on Friday, June 30 at the Hilton, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. For more information and registration please call 242-601-6162 or email phoenixinstitute@gmail.com.



