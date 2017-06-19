Bahamas can breathe a sigh of relief on Cuba, for now

Concerns abounded over the decision United States President Donald Trump would make with regard to Cuba, but The Bahamas can breathe a sigh of relief, as Trump attempts to reverse certain Cuba policies put in place by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

According to Caribbeannewsnow.com, Trump has ordered “federal agencies to start writing regulations within 30 days to promulgate his new policy restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba”.

"Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba," Trump said.

However, the website said Trump has left in place several of the former president's changes, including a reopened U.S. embassy in Havana.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Guardian Business recently that this country would be “silly to ignore Cuba”, after Expedia, one of the largest online travel booking services, announced that it would begin selling Cuba’s hotel inventory. Cuba has seen a 13 percent increase in visitor arrivals since 2015, roughly 4 million people, according to Cuban Ministry of Tourism figures, and an increase in U.S. visitors of 34 percent. Trump’s decision on Cuba would fulfill campaign promises he made to reverse changes made by Obama since December 2014.

"The specifics of Trump's executive action aren't yet clear, Politico reported, but they are expected to be influenced by two pro-embargo, anti-Castro, Miami Republican hardliners, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-­Balart."

While changes made by Trump could be disastrous for companies that have invested in Cuba in the years and months following Obama’s easing of restrictions on Cuba, it could give The Bahamas a grace period to get its tourism house in order so that it will be ready to compete, if and when this country’s communist neighbor is fully open to American visitors.

Almost three weeks ago, Royal Caribbean Cruises announced an opportunity for “adventure seekers” to visit Cuba, as the cruise operator moved to open 58 four- and five-night cruise itineraries from January 2018 through March 2019 on its refurbished Empress of the Seas. Royal Caribbean announced that many of those itineraries to Cuba would offer overnight stays in the “culturally vibrant city”. D’Aguilar warned that The Bahamas lacks the cultural vibrancy that would allow it to compete with a destination like Cuba. He said the allure of Cuba is that it was closed off to Americans for many years, and has a preserved cultural history that is rife for exploration. Americans may have to wait a little bit longer to legally explore the Caribbean island, depending on Trump’s announcement on Friday.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed last Thursday that his government is ready to enact a revitalization plan for Grand Bahama that should bolster its tourism market, and D’Aguilar has vowed to improve New Providence’s cruise port and downtown area in order to make it much more attractive to visitors.



