Turnquest: Govt can back up mismanagement claims against PLP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday that his government can back up all the claims leveled against the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the House of Assembly with regard to its spending.

Last week it was revealed that the previous Perry Christie-led government hired a vendor who took home $1 million for consulting on culture for the Ministry of Tourism. It was also revealed last week that the board of the Nassau Airport Development Company wrote off $1.2 million of a $3.3 million debt in rent owed by a politically connected tenant.

Turnquest told Guardian Business, as he has done many times before, to “stay tuned”. The new Free National Movement government has been revealing many instances of what it considers financial mismanagement by the PLP administration, but it has yet to table any hard evidence of these claims.

“It will come,” said Turnquest.

“Things will come out, it’s just a matter of process once we’re done with the budget and we’re able to focus on going forward and uncovering exactly how these funds were spent, and whether there was authorization and from whom, and did we get value for money.”

With regard to the $1 million paid out to the cultural consultant, Turnquest said it seems excessive but he and his administration will walk with caution in regard to revealing information before they are absolutely ready.

Turnquest said the budget debate could go on for another three days before it concludes, during which time the public will be waiting for the FNM to present hard evidence on the many allegations it has revealed from the floor of the House of Assembly.



