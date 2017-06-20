BPL goes green with electic vehicles for its fleet

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has become the most recent organization in the country to acquire electric vehicles (EVs) for its company fleet. The company purchased Nissan LEAFS from the local EV distributor, Easy Car Sales.

According to Angel Abreu, vice president of customer service at BPL, the company is excited about embracing the new technology and is already recognizing the benefits of switching to a greener transportation alternative.

“As the country’s primary energy provider, we are forging the way towards clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy. There are many environmental advantages to using electric vehicles, but it was also very important to us that it met our concerns about reliability and range, and made sense for our bottom line,” said Abreu.

Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling EV, is one hundred percent powered by electricity and uses batteries that can be charged from a standard 120-volt outlet or a faster 240-volt charging station. Part of the cost savings for BPL is in gasoline expenses. The average cost of charging the EV is about five cents per mile or approximately five dollars for a full charge, making the car about two-thirds less expensive to power than a typical combustion engine vehicle.

The average driving range per charge is about 80 to 100 miles, making it a viable alternative for company use. EVs also have about 1,000 fewer parts than a combustion engine, which reduces the amount of service required and consequently lowers maintenance costs.

In addition to being the only distributor of EVs in The Bahamas, Easy Car Sales also has the diagnostic tools and trained technicians on staff to service vehicles should issues arise.

“We are thrilled that BPL is investing in zero-emission EVs. It shows that organizations can make business savvy decisions that not only work for them, but are also good for the environment,” said Pia Farmer, director at Easy Car Sales. “As an EV driver myself for the past three years, I know the satisfaction of owning an EV. I purchased it for environmental reasons, but I quickly understood that it costs less to own, it’s easier to maintain, it’s reliable and I really enjoy driving it.”



