Chamber offers hurricane preparedness workshop for businesses

With two tropical systems building just south of The Bahamas, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) are holding a workshop this Friday for businesses that want to ensure their operations continue even after the passage of a major hurricane.

Chamber members and BTC executives presented the details of the workshop yesterday at BCCEC headquarters on Collins Avenue.

Kendrick Knowles, senior manager for service management in BTC’s business department, said some businesses still have not recovered from the devastation of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin. However, he pointed out that BTC’s network managed to survive the destructive forces of some of the strongest winds produced.

“The good thing about coming onboard with BTC and what we’re offering, is that we have a network that’s hurricane proof and hurricane tested,” said Knowles.

“We were able to show where our network was able to withstand all the forces of a Category 4 hurricane.”

Knowles said this week’s workshop will be geared toward presenting ideas, technology and solutions that businesses can use to get back to business after a hurricane. He said BTC has a wide variety of services to offer its customers, such as utilizing cloud computing, or changing communication platforms, in order to get their businesses back to normalcy as soon as possible.

BCCEC CEO Edison Sumner said Bahamian businesses “came out of the last hurricane with some valuable

lessons”, with the chamber concluding that many lacked the necessary resources to get back up and running.

“Many business had no contingency plan and were not able to produce adequate records to support their claims of losses,” said Sumner.

“Putting on a workshop like this is something extremely valuable for the business community, because not only is it important to have your business continuity plan in place, but telecommunications and technology are an extremely important part of that.

“Sometimes you have a temporary loss of communications and we’re glad to know that BTC withstood the test of time with its infrastructure, which was the case where businesses had minimum downtime.”



