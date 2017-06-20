Sumner: Crime continues to be strain on businesses’ fixed, start-up costs

Crime and the fear of crime continues to be a strain on businesses, with the cost of security continuing to eat away at one to three percent of business’ fixed and start-up costs, CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner told Guardian Business yesterday.

Last week, during his budget communication, Member of Parliament for Fort Charlotte Mark Humes, made the statement: “Death, crime, and criminality have become big business in The Bahamas.” Humes was pointing to the increasing prevalence of not only certain types of crime, but the fear of crime that drives costs to homeowners and business owners up exponentially, as they sink money into property protection and crime mitigation measures of all types.

“The number of undertakers have increased, because there is a lucrative business in mining the dead,” said Humes.

“Security firms have increased, because there is lucrative business in protecting person, home and property from the growing criminal element in the Bahamian society.

“As a result of the growing crime problem, our system is so bloated with lawyers and people wanting to be lawyers, because lawyering has always been, and is becoming, an even bigger business.”

Sumner said businesses continue to spend money on putting up security bars and surveillance cameras, while some require physical security part time and around the clock.

Some businesses, according to Sumner, expend huge amounts to protect their clients digitally through expensive cybersecurity measures. He said large financial institutions often undergo expensive data-backup processes to protect clients.

“I think you’ll find that businesses are still putting money out to put in protection or mitigating against crime,” said Sumner.

“It’s easier and more cost-effective to put a fixed cost on protection than to go against the unknowns of what could happen in the event of criminal activity at a business establishment.”

Humes touched on the costs to the country, saying The Bahamas has spent an exorbitant amount of money bolstering the police force in order to lessen the fear of crime.

“In our attempt to cut down on crime and criminality, we spend an exorbitant amount of money bolstering our police force with new hires, new cars, firearms and all other kinds of military gear, to the extent that the former Progressive Liberal Party government felt the need to take $1.2 million from the Chinese for armored vehicles, automatic anti-riot grenade launchers, smoke and tear gas grenades, anti-riot gear, and other stuff,” he said. “Have we gotten that bad?”



