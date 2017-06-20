Chamber still waiting on govt to assist businesses in wake of Hurricane Matthew

Rebuild Bahamas, a joint venture between the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) and the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas, spent almost $800,000 to help get businesses back up and running following the passage of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, BCCEC CEO Edison Sumner said yesterday, lamenting that a similar initiative with the government following the passage of Hurricane Matthew has yet to make payouts.

Sumner, who was speaking during a press conference at the chamber’s offices on Collins Avenue, said the government used application forms created by the chamber to assess damage suffered by businesses and to assess their needs, but he said that process remains ongoing.

In 2015 the chamber and Rotary came together to

assess the impact of Joaquin on businesses on the Family Islands and held a telethon to raise funds for those businesses. Sumner said that through the telethon, privately raised money and grants from the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund, they were able to raise about $800,000, awarding each business about $10,000 until the funds were exhausted. However, Sumner said $250,000 of the total amount issued by the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund was not utilized.

“It was a grant opportunity, but people wanted free money,” he said.

Rotary and the chamber’s efforts also saw the Long Island fishing industry get back to normalcy, with help from funds raised and partnerships forged with a barge company. Rotary and the chamber were therefore able to get “hundreds of people back to work”.

The group is still waiting to see what will become of the efforts put forth on behalf of Bahamian businesses in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.



