Central Bank: Debt to GDP ratio at 78.1 percent

The Bahamas' national debt, as at the first quarter of 2017, stands at $7 billion, while the country's debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio stands at a worrying 78.1 percent.

In five years, this country's national debt has grown 3.7 percent, from $6.8 billion to $7 billion, according to information in The Central Bank of The Bahamas' Quarterly Statistical Digest (QSD). And despite increased revenue collection following the implementation of value-added tax (VAT), the former administration failed to drive down the country's debt.

During the recent budget communication presented by Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, it was revealed that the country's debt to GDP ratio was climbing toward insolvency, though he assured that the country was and still is able to "pay its bills".

However, it was stated that The Bahamas has one of the worst debt to GDP ratios among countries with similar sovereign credit ratings.

The Free National Movement government has taken on the task of righting the country's fiscal position, but has ensured the country that this will not be an easy task.

On the floor of the House of Assembly during the presentation of the budget communication, Turnquest vowed that some of the proceeds from VAT will eventually go toward reducing this country's national debt. However, he could not say how much would go toward the debt, or when those payments would be made.

Yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed that his government would sell shares it holds in telecommunications firms Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv, and put those proceeds directly toward the country's national debt. Minnis chided the former Progressive Liberal Party government for not selling those shares to Bahamians sooner, so that they could have reaped the benefits of a $2 million dividend payout from BTC.