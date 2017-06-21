Cost savings of $25 mil. by Water and Sewerage Corp.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has succeeded in generating cost savings of $25 million after preventing the loss of 4.5 million gallons of non-revenue water (NRW) per day by improving infrastructure, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said Monday night.

Bannister, who is the minister responsible for the water utility, said WSC has saved more than 4 billion gallons of water to date through the changes made.

"With knowledge gained, WSC has targeted Family Islands for NRW reduction," he said. Successes have already been realized on Eleuthera and Inagua. On both of these islands, intermittent and insufficient service has been eliminated, and there is no immediate need to expand production."

According to the minister, an Inter-American Development Bank loan facility, totaling more than $16 million for wastewater contracts, has been awarded for rehabilitation of wastewater infrastructure on New Providence. He added that of a $41 million Caribbean Development Bank loan for water, $28 million has been earmarked to improve water distribution on Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Long Island, San Salvador and South Andros.

"Contracts have been executed for South Andros and San Salvador," said Bannister. "Procurement for Cat Island is in progress."

The minster also pointed out that the WSC is continuing with infrastructure upgrades on the Family Islands.

"I am concerned about the water outages that we have experienced in Central Eleuthera, which I am advised occur because of equipment issues, which are quite costly," he said.

"We shall be seeking to address these issues, and I ask residents of Central Eleuthera for their patience."

According to Bannister, two regulatory bodies are being framed to deal with both groundwater management, pollution control and the entire water and sewerage sector. Groundwater management would fall under a separate body through the Ministry of Environment, while the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority would be responsible for the water and sewerage sector.

"This reform is being funded under the IDB loan," he said.