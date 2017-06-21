Bannister unsure if BPL can handle summer peak demand

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister, who has responsibility for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), does not have faith that the power company will be able to keep the lights on during the summer months.

He said on Monday during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly, that BPL has taken a number of steps on the "generation, transmission and distribution fronts to prepare the system for the peak demand period", however, he is not convinced it will be able to fulfill its promise of unfettered generation.

Last month BPL sent out a press release saying its capital projects and maintenance activities have shored up New Providence's distribution system enough to handle the summer peak demand, even as the Grand Hyatt towers and convention center of Baha Mar come fully online.

"BPL is pleased to confirm high confidence with its summer readiness program to deliver consistent and reliable electricity during the summer period," BPL said in its May release.

Bannister said in his contribution that he is "concerned as to our ability to meet the summer peak demand needs".

"I therefore urge Bahamians to be careful with their energy usage at this time," he said.

"We shall be working closely with all stakeholders, including the union, to bring you reliable service during the summer months; but in the end we need to look carefully at our generation capacity and lower cost fuels."

Bannister said he is looking into how BPL's generation can be shored up this summer, and has met with companies interested in providing the generation capacity.

"We expect that an RFP (request for proposals) will be issued sooner rather than later," he said.

He added that "steps have been taken to put BPL on a better footing to handle the summer demand in 2017", though BPL has advised him that it is unable to say conclusively that all of its infrastructure will be able to "perform as expected".

Meantime, Bannister is also looking into whether the management services agreement and the business plan by BPL managing partner PowerSecure can be released to the public sooner than later.

"I shall be investigating whether there is any compelling legal reason why these ought not be disclosed in the public interest, and will report to you as soon as the matter has been fully reviewed," he said.