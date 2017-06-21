Stronger BPL financials following $32 million Baha Mar payment

Bahamas Power and Light's (BPL) financials are looking better, thanks to the receipt of a $32 million payment from Baha Mar, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told Parliament on Monday.

Bannister, who has oversight of the utility, revealed that the Baha Mar payment also helped to improve the company's operating expenses.

"Total operating expenses are down 37 percent from the prior year as a result of a $32 million payment from Baha Mar, that resulted in the reversal of the provision for doubtful accounts against bad debt expense," he said.

"Cash balances remain high after the receipt of payment from the Baha Mar properties and as the capital projects approved for the current year are progressing slowly."

The minister revealed that the company's net profit for the past eight months stands at $42.3 million. He added that the utility's total assets stand at $763 million, up from $728.4 million at the start of the year.

He said as a result of Hurricane Matthew, private sector receivables increased by 2.7 percent from the start of the financial year, "a moderate increase as we continue to recover from the spike in receivables" following the storm.

The storm also led to lower inventory levels – six percent below the level at the start of the year – partly due to smaller parcels being shipped due to damage at the jetty.

"The inventory in the stores building at Clifton Pier received water damage during the hurricane; experts have been hired by the public loss adjusters to determine the extent of the damage," Bannister said. "The final report is forthcoming."

He said improved cash balances at BPL allowed for increased payments to its vendors.

"BPL recorded total revenue for the eight-month period of $267 million with a fuel cost of $128 million or 48 percent of revenue, compared to a prior year revenue of $270 million and fuel cost of $131 million, also at 48 percent of revenue," said Bannister.

The former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) continues to carry a legacy debt, which was not transferred to BPL on its formation, Bannister said.

"The loans, US$211 million and US$35 million, are secured by a government guarantee, the bonds ($43 million) are secured by a sinking fund and have a letter of support from the GOB (government of The Bahamas)," he said. "The loans mature in 2020 and the bonds in 2021 and 2026... $21.5 million, respectively."

BPL has entered into an agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase and CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Bannister explained, to secure a loan facility of $125 million, which does not have a government guarantee.

"It is expected to be funded by August 31, 2017," he said.