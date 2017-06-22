BTC recognizes stellar employees

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) recently held its employee awards reception at The Balmoral Club, where over 100 employees were recognized for exemplary services to the company.

Helene Ferguson, BTC’s senior vice president of human resources, training, contact center and Family Islands, gave the welcome remarks. She talked about the resilience of BTC through the two recent hurricanes.

“Through the ups and downs and in particular, if we look back two years ago we had Hurricane Joaquin that ravaged the southeast islands and then last year we had Matthew. Even though it didn’t hit every island in The Bahamas, it felt like it hit every island in The Bahamas. I think every one of you should give yourselves a big applause, not only for yourselves but for everyone in this company. The entire company has gone above and beyond and we commend all of you. Today, we are here to pay homage to our team members that truly embody our brand values, respect, deliver, innovate and win.”

BTC Technical Support Senior Associate Sherry Benjamin used the opportunity to thank the human resources department and the executive team for making the occasion possible. She added, "Happy workers make happy customers, and this makes a successful business. If you keep your employees happy, you keep your business happy, and as a result our pockets will be happy!"

Outstanding Employee Award recipient Akua Anyane said, "It feels good to know that the company recognizes its employees who are striving for excellence every day. It's a good feeling to know that you're appreciated."

The presentation of awards ended with the two winners of the CEO Awards. These persons were specifically chosen by the CEO for the CEO Award and the Executive Award. Patricia Dean received the CEO Award and Janet Brown received the Executive Award. The CEO and Executive Awards are chosen for the person who strives to be the best and is accountable with integrity, a competitive edge and perseverance.

Executive Award winner Janet Brown said, "I was shocked to find out that I was the winner. We have a lot of competitive executives, and they're extremely hard working. I’m happy that the CEO recognized me as one of his true team leaders."

There were several additional categories for awards which included the “Committed to Service Excellence Award”, “Extra Mile Award”, “Team Lead Award”, “The Manager Award”, “Outstanding Employee Award” and the “iVolunteer Award”. Employees from across the country and all areas of the business were recognized. Awardees traveled from as far as Inagua to participate in the event.