Fields: Atlantis reviewing Baha Mar documents

Senior Vice President of Public Relations at Atlantis Ed Fields told Guardian Business yesterday that Atlantis is in the process of reviewing the recently revealed Baha Mar documents “to see if there are discrepancies”.

The resort’s concern is if the deal brokered by the former Progressive Liberal Party government for Chow Tai Fook Enterprises to purchase Baha Mar breached Atlantis’ “most favored nation” status.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis released the heads of terms the former government signed on August 22, 2016, with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), Perfect Luck Claims Limited, and Perfect Luck Assets Limited regarding the sale of Baha Mar, which revealed that the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) to complete the resort.

The government also agreed to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited.

The deal also reveals that the government agreed to “(split 50/50) all agreed expenses and fees (including the fees and expenses of the provisional liquidation) of the JPLs (joint provisional liquidators) and/or any liquidators who may be appointed in relation to the liquidation of the BML companies”.

Following the minister of finance’s budget presentation, line items related to Baha Mar in the amount of $9 million, sparked worry that The Bahamas government had already breached Atlantis’ well-known and coveted “most favored nation” status.

However, both the new Free National Movement government and Atlantis decided to wait for the unsealing of the documents in order to make a determination on whether or not any breaches occurred.