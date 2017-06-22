Chamber CEO urges public procurement process cleanup

CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner said the government’s system for awarding contracts would see a complete turnaround after government cleans up the public procurement process, puts in place freedom of information, has transparency in government and implements fiscal responsibility rules.

In addition to those features, Sumner said the completion of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) project “Performance Monitoring and Public Financial Management Reform”, would mitigate many of the instances of possible misfeasance.

‘“Once that (IDB) process and that exercise is completed, you’re going to find that these kinds of things should not happen again where persons feel that the legitimate businesses are unable to access resources or are unable to get the contracts when others, who people might not know much about, get certain contracts,” said Sumner.

“Once we strengthen the public procurement process, once we strengthen it to the extent that everyone has an option and a right and opportunity to submit and respond to RFPs (request for proposals) or expressions of interest for certain contracts and certain jobs, then we should see a more level playing field.”

The IDB says of the existing procurement process: “The existing electronic

system for public procurement is more of a payment authorization system than a platform for tendering, bidding and business intelligence which would provide valuable data to generate value for money.

“There is an absence of consolidated, unifying instruments at the statutory level able to promote high standards in line with international best practices. There is no designated entity responsible for the development, oversight and functioning of the procurement system. Open competitive methods are used, but there is limited guidance available for line ministries on evaluation criteria.

“The GoBH (Government of The Bahamas) has initiated some actions in procurement modernization, including the development of a new supplier registry. A new financial act awaits ratification by the Ministry of Finance after being approved in Parliament.”

Sumner said there should be a process for public procurement so that persons and companies who are doing business legitimately are given the opportunity to respond and to apply for various contracts.

He added that the chamber does not support the informal sector, nor informal economies.

“Anyone who has contracts should be a legitimate business operating in the country,” said Sumner. “If not, you should not have access.”