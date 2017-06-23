Date:
Government hosts recreational fisheries workshop

  • Attendees at the recreational fisheries workshop at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s (BAIC) headquarters. Photo: BIS/Patrick Hanna

GENA GIBBS
Bahamas Information Services

Published: Jun 23, 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries recently opened a recreational fisheries workshop at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s (BAIC) headquarters, comprising 30 experts from 12 Caribbean countries. It was the sixth meeting of the Western Central Atlantic Fishery Commission (WECAFC), Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), Organization for Fisheries and Aquaculture of Central America (OSPESCA), and the Caribbean Fishery Management Council of the United States.

Various organizations, such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Nature Conservancy, and the University of Miami joined the workshop, which over the duration of three days focused on national and regional recreational fisheries data and sustainable capacity building.

Organizers, dedicated to the needs of recreational fishers, advocated for detail-oriented data collection needed to build the sport. They also discussed using an app to collect data and share globally from the region.

Recreational fisheries significantly contribute to job creation and employment, tourism, food security and coastal livelihoods in the Caribbean region.

The economic impact of recreational and sport fishing in The Bahamas is estimated at US$500 million-plus annually to the nation's gross domestic product through tourist expenditures, and it gainfully employs approximately 18,000 Bahamians.

 


