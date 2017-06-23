Bahamas Waste launches social media competition to recognize garbage technicians

If cleanliness is indeed next to Godliness, then the hardworking garbage technicians at Bahamas Waste are closer to heaven than any of us.

Since its inception, Bahamas Waste has made leaps and bounds in addressing key waste management needs for residents across New Providence. The foundation of that business is built upon weekly collection services from homes in various communities around the island; collections made possible by hardworking garbage techs.

“We’ve really tried to provide our customers with the best possible services” said Francisco de Cardenas, Bahamas Waste managing director. “We’ve become known recently for our specialty trucks which help raise awareness about the many charitable organizations we’ve partnered with, but none of that would be possible without the commitment of our techs.”

Bahamas Waste has launched a fun new social media campaign for a month, to give their garbage technicians a chance to shine, piggy-backing on the United States’ idea of National Garbage Man Day, June 17th. The competition allows members of the community to vote for their favorite technician by posting a picture of them, or with them with the #MyGarabageTech hashtag.

“In the waste management business there’s a saying, ‘It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to do it’,” said Cardenas. “That’s been our mantra for many years and that ‘somebody’ has been our garbage technicians, who are not afraid to get their hands dirty so that our communities can stay clean; which is so important to our tourist-based economy.”

All entries must be submitted before July 12th, and are limited to one per person. The company is hoping to get some great shots of these hardworking men as well as the sole female driver.

“What we hope, is that this competition will give our customers a chance to get to know their drivers and techs,” said Ethelyn Davies, operations manager. “We often hear from customers when they need our help, or have additional pick up requirements; it will be interesting to see which of our techs have made an impression. I am pleased we are choosing to recognize the work which our garbage men do every day”.



