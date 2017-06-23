Atlantis to sign deals for local restaurants at Marina Village

Atlantis could have deals signed by the end of the month to have several Bahamian owned and operated restaurants occupy spaces at its iconic Marnia Village pedestrian promenade, Guardian Business understands. Meantime, Harbour Island restaurant Sip Sip has been confirmed as taking over one restaurant option at The Cove, Atlantis.

According to a press release by The Cove, the resort’s adult pool, Cain, has undergone renovations to accommodate Sip Sip and another restaurant option. The release revealed that Atlantis undertook the upgrades in hopes of recreating the feel of Sip Sip’s barefoot appeal.

“To enhance the dining experience, and to help replicate the spirit of Sip Sip Harbour Island and its sea-facing deck, well-known Bahamian architect, Mark Henderson, in conjunction with Jeffrey Beers, have been tapped to design the dining terrace and beachfront deck, bringing guests into a fantastic, al fresco, long-lunch paradise by the resort’s breathtaking turquoise waters,” the release said.

Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn said she is excited about the prospect of bringing Sip Sip to The Cove in November.

"My husband and I dreamed of having a place that was true to Harbour Island's legacy of friendly hospitality, a place where locals and tourists would come for a home-grown, Bahamian-inspired meal and the perfect rum punch,” said Lightbourn.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with The Cove to bring the spirit and tastes of Sip Sip Harbour Island to Paradise Island.”

Atlantis’ move is likely part of the hotel’s recent endeavor to project a more local ambience and market itself as supplying a more authentically local experience for its guests, which includes food.

The resort introduced an event called “Art Walk” to its Marina Village offerings recently. The event features local craft and music by Bahamian artists every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Soon, those local artists will be joined by local restauranteurs. Guardian Business understands one or two of those restaurants already have their roots at the famous Fish Fry at Arawak Cay.

“When conceptualizing our new ‘Come to Life’ vision, with the intention of supporting and bringing out the authentic Bahamian culture, we sought out Chef Julie to instill the spirit of the surrounding family islands to our resort in Paradise Island,” said Howard C. Karawan, President and Managing Director of The Cove and Atlantis, Paradise Island resorts.



