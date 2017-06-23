Government’s shareholding in Aliv, BTC complicates regulation, says URCA CEO

CEO of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) Stephen Bereaux lauded the government’s announcement to sell its shares in Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv to Bahamians, adding that the government’s stake in both mobile operators “complicates regulation”.

With a slate of objectives for URCA to achieve this year, Bereaux told Guardian Business yesterday that the government’s proposal would not impact regulation in the telecoms market going forward. Instead, he said the move to divest its shares in both mobile operators would be a “positive” for competition.

“From a regulatory and competition position, both cellular operators having ownership stakes by the government would not have been an ideal thing moving forward,” said Bereaux.

“It complicates regulation.”

On BeAliv Ltd., Bereaux explained that the second mobile operator was not intended to be a government-owned entity. “So, the approach being taken seems entirely consistent with the plan,” he said.

The government’s shares in BeAliv are held via HoldingCo, a special purpose vehicle which owns a 51.75 percent stake in the telecoms firm.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently said the funds collected from the shares sold would be used to help pay off the country’s alarmingly high national debt.

The FNM is following suit with its plans for BTC based on the agreement made with parent company Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) under the 2007 Ingraham administration.

It was desired under Ingraham’s administration that nine percent be sold to the public, bringing government interest down to 40 percent.

Another 15 percent was to be divested. CWC was also expected to divest itself of ten percent of the shares in the company, leaving ownership shares at 40 percent instead of 51 percent.

Minnis said if the former Christie administration had sold the nine percent shareholding the Bahamian public would have received over $8 million in dividends.

In 2014, the then government together with CWC announced the supposed creation of the BTC Foundation to “rebalance” BTC’s shareholdings, with the government holding 49 percent, the foundation two percent and CWC 49 percent.



