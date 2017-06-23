Sands: Contractors act could help curb foreign work permits by at least 50%

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands said the Construction Contractors Act could help to slash the number of work permits granted to foreign workers for construction projects in The Bahamas by at least 50 percent.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sands said the BCA would like to become an advisory body to the government to provide input on the ratio of Bahamian to foreign labor for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects.

The BCA would also like to negotiate with the government on how many permits would be granted on the basis that there are a number of qualified Bahamian workers available, according to Sands.

He pointed out that the full enactment of the act would allow for a stricter certification process for workers in the construction field.

With proper training in place Sands noted that there would be a stronger construction workforce, enabling workers to be fully equipped for projects of any size.

“This is going to thrust, grow and propel the government and the BCA into a phase of widespread certification of our existing labor force,” he said.

“If it is done the way we think, the number of work permits that are issued by the government should at least fall by 50 percent across the board on construction.“

The ratio of Bahamian to foreign labor on FDI related projects continues to be a matter of concern. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed that the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) to complete the $4.2 billion Baha Mar mega-resort.

In addition, the former government revealed in the heads of agreement for the $200 million The Pointe development that between 400 and 500 permits would be granted for foreign labor.

Sands suggested that the Bahamian workforce should be primarily considered and then the remainder of work could be allotted to foreign labor.

“We can expect a responsible government to really look at its labor force in a more proper manner before they make any future commitments to any other country about the allowance of trained, or untrained, workers to enter into The Bahamas that we now have a qualified contractor base for,” said Sands.

The issuance of work permits for foreign labor also ties in with The Bahamas’ immigration policy in terms of compliance.

Sands asserted that the act would clamp down on ensuring that workers from North America, Canada and neighboring islands adhere to all necessary taxes and property license requirements.

He highlighted the act as being a catalyst for the reduction of foreign labor, a boost in value-added tax (VAT) receipts and a step towards reforming immigration policies.



