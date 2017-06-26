ZONTA training for unemployed women gets unprecedented interest

The Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) has gotten an unprecedented number of applications for its fourth annual Workforce Readiness Program dedicated to unemployed women, receiving nearly 100 submissions for the three-week job training program.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 26, the ZCNP’s skills-based workshop at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) will commence, with officials from the Ministry of Social Services and Community Development to address the event hosted by the women’s service organization.

The kick-off will be the start of a well-rounded, structured program for the selected 30 participants that will culminate with two BTVI scholarships being awarded.

“Every year we try to improve on our program to give women who may have had setbacks in life important tools to empower and to improve their lives and the lives of their families,” said ZCNP President Claudine Farquharson. “We host various sessions in this program targeted towards equipping women with specific skills for each aspect of their lives that can help positively influence their economic status.

“This year we saw the largest amount of applicants try for this year’s program, so that shows us that women are not complacent with a lack of job opportunities, and they believe that our program is a good start for them changing the trajectory of their lives.”

Last year’s program ended with three scholarships granted to individuals, two for BTVI and one for nursing school. This year, the ZCNP is able to continue this benefit through the generosity of many partners, including the Island Luck Cares Foundation, Bahamas First, Baptist Health Hospital, Sunshine Group of Companies, Caribbean Bottling Co., RBC Bahamas as well as the contributions from purchases at Zonta’s signature Rose Day and Wine Dinner events.

The participants in this year’s Workforce Readiness Program will be exposed to a blended style of learning that will include practical and on-the-job training as well as formal presentations by industry experts. This year, a range of sessions from Rev. Angela Palacious (empowering journey), the Bahamas Crisis Centre (stress and addiction) and John Bull (makeover for a more empowered you) are highly anticipated.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the program are spirituality, leadership, work ethic and protocols, customer service training, conflict resolution, communication styles, resume writing, interviewing skills, dressing for success, office etiquette and decorum, social graces, legal issues (knowing your rights) and budget and financial planning.

In addition to the professional development training, the participants will be given an opportunity to be introduced to a two-week training in Microsoft Office Suite, facilitated by the professionals at BTVI.

At the end of the training program, the successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion from BTVI during the closing ceremonies. Additionally, scholarships will be given to the outstanding students to pursue tertiary studies.

The Zonta Club is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to improving the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women at the global and local levels through service and advocacy.