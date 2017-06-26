Sumner: Lion’s share of govt budget should go to entrepreneurial development

If entrepreneurship is nurtured in this country, The Bahamas’ economy could experience a turnaround in three to five years, CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner told Guardian Business recently.

Sumner said developing a country of entrepreneurs is one of the few ways that he knows The Bahamas can really grow its economy.

The Free National Movement, throughout its campaign season in the lead up to the general election, promised to produce more entrepreneurs than the country has ever seen. Sumner said he is happy to see the government has put aside some money to develop small and medium-size businesses. He added that the “lion’s share” of the government’s budget should be dedicated to growing businesses in The Bahamas, adding that this country has to create many small businesses so that if a large one fails, the many smaller ones can cushion the economy.

“We have had so many of the larger ones, and when they fail, it’s a large failure. But if we can get more resources put into small business development, developing the entrepreneurial class in the country, I think that is where the effort of the government should be placed,” he said.

“And that is where a lion’s share of the budget should have gone.

“But I know the government has indicated that they have set some money aside to assist small business development, which is a very good thing. We’re working closely with them on that initiative, but if you want to see this country grow and see it grow organically, and it also can be quick growth as well, we think over the next three to five years we can see some tangible changes — there has to be real effort put into small business development in the country.”

He also lamented that the Ministry of Financial Services’ budget is weaker than he thought it would be.

“I’m disappointed that the budget sums that were allotted to the Ministry of Financial Services was only under $3 million. I think that’s an extremely essential ministry, it should have been better funded, I believe.