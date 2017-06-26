Commonwealth Bank’s total assets top $1.6 billion

Amid a challenged economy, Commonwealth Bank Limited's total assets increased to over $1.6 billion last year while the bank maintained an impaired loan ratio below industry average, according to a press statement.

The statement pointed out that the bank’s total profit was $57.4 million, total assets increased by 4.8 percent and $35 million in dividends were paid out in 2016.

Executive Chairman Williams Sands Jr. said, “These positive results were achieved despite ever-increasing competition and a lingering, less-than-dynamic environment, which saw a downgrade by Standard and Poor’s at the end of the year.”

Sands indicated that the bank would continue to take a conservative approach with emphasis on consumer lending.

“We strongly believe that our business strategy remains the best opportunity for our continued success in 2017. And while our outlook for the near future is guarded, given the many challenges that face us, we remain optimistic that our flexibility, staff and experience will enable us to take advantage of any opportunities,” he said.

The commercial bank's impaired loan rate stood at 4.2 percent at the end of 2016.

The statement said the

impaired loan rate was "well below the national industry ratio of 12.3 percent".

In the third quarter of last year, the bank recorded a non-performing loan ratio of 4.58 percent, which outperformed the industry's average of 14.3 percent at the time.

While noting some financial concerns relating to the Bahamian economy, the statement pointed out Commonwealth Bank's move to fill the gap for banking services in Spanish Wells, given Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) pull out earlier this year.

“The hurricane, uncertainty over a stagnating economy and credit ratings downgrades caused the bank’s board to move cautiously in 2016," the statement said.

“The bank did complete a long-wished-for corporate training center, an $800,000 investment, and said it would proceed with opening a branch in Spanish Wells in 2017 to fill a gap being left by a departing bank.

"That branch opened in early June to a strong, positive reception that exceeded projection."

The statement added that last year, the bank increased its online banking customer base to more than 40,000 users.