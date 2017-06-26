Workshop highlights business continuity plan in event of natural disaster

With hurricane season now in effect, Vice President of Business at Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Carlyle Roberts stressed the importance for business owners to have in place a business continuity plan in the event that a natural disaster strikes again.

While speaking at a BTC and Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) hurricane preparedness workshop on Friday, Roberts explained that business continuity allows for operations to continue, even if on a small scale level, in the aftermath of a disaster.

Kendrick Knowles, senior manager for service management at BTC, previously told Guardian Business that some businesses have taken on business continuity concepts and some did disaster recovery planning post-Hurricane Matthew.

The workshop was a way to further educate a range of professionals and business owners on ways to keep a business profitable and ensure its survival.

“A disaster can cause you not to provide your customers with the service that you are in service to provide,” said Roberts.

“Whatever service or product that you have been designed as a business to offer, if you can’t provide that for an extended period of time, then you pretty soon will go out of business, and that is just the way it works.

“So, the idea of business continuity is how can we assure that we are able to provide our customers with the level of product and services that we are designed to give them on a continuous basis, even in the face of disaster.

“Continuity means you are able to continue.”

Roberts pointed out that there is a difference between disaster recovery and business continuity.

He explained that both are related, but disaster recovery is a subset of business continuity, adding that it encompasses a more holistic approach in terms of getting a business back on its feet.

"Business continuity says the operations should be designed to continue even if on a smaller scale or on a minimal level," said Roberts.

He continued to outline some preventative measures such as having a business impact analysis in place, identifying financial and regulatory factors and performing a risk assessment.

“If the worst happens, what resources would be needed to enable a short-term response or all the way to full recovery... What about the key information that is going to be required?” Roberts challenged.

"In your response, who are the key people, and do they know who they are and what they need to do?"