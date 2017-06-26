BOB seeking to further reduce debt burden

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) is seeking to further reduce its debt burden by converting $10 million of fixed rate, perpetual contingent convertible capital bonds effective at the end of this month.

This move is likely part of the troubled bank’s efforts to decrease its debt obligations as the government and The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) seek to restructure the failing bank, which has been marred by a portfolio of non-performing loans worth millions of dollars.

Both the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government and the current Free National Movement (FNM) administration have vowed not to let BOB fail, especially given that the government is the majority shareholder in the bank.

Last month BOB released its financial statements for the first quarter of 2017, revealing losses of $11 million, $5 million more than the bank reported in the first quarter of 2016. Its losses continue even after the bank was bailed out by the government last year.

While the FNM government has declared that it will not allow BOB to fail, the CBOB has suggested the government-owned bank sue government officials and former government officials who are in the top 20 in terms of multimillion-dollar arrears on the bank’s books.

Bad loans at the bank, according to its financial statements, stand at almost $95 million.

The bank, in its financial statements, revealed that it has “various legal proceedings” that are “pending that challenge certain actions of the bank”. And though the bank explains that these court actions are loan related and “are reactions to steps taken by the bank to collect delinquent loans and enforce its rights against collateral securing such loans”, BOB does not expect that the results from the proceedings will be material.

Bank customers and shareholders have yet to know if the bank will pursue litigation against former senior government officials and civil servants.

The bank’s financials explained that, last year, the government “in its capacity as the major shareholder of the bank” released government funds to pay preference shareholders. That amount was $816,000.

According to BOB, “There is no obligation for the bank to repay the amounts remitted. Subsequently, no further dividend payments were made,” the financial statements said. “During the period, the bank paid no dividends to ordinary shareholders.”

It is likely government will continue to bail out BOB until a solution to its deficit problems is realized.

BOB’s shares are publicly traded and listed on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange. Investors, some 3,000 outside of the government’s 79 percent ownership, are likely nervous about the bank’s future.