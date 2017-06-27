Insurers keep their eyes on climate change

Insurance companies are keeping their eyes on the phenomenon that is global warming, as the 2017 hurricane season heats up. The insurers are concerned that not only storm frequency will increase, but also storm intensity and duration.

Patrick Ward, Bahamas First group president and CEO, said yesterday that since his start in the insurance industry, larger, more intense storms have become more frequent. He lamented that the warmer waters of The Bahamas draws visitors, but also spurs powerful storms that threaten these islands. The Bahamas has still not fully recovered from the effects of hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin.

The Caribbean has already seen two tropical systems develop and dissipate. Those storms did not threaten The Bahamas, but could indicate the start of a busy 2017 hurricane season.

Ward said Category 5 hurricanes were once a rare event; for insurance companies, the phenomenon of more frequent, intense storms could mean a change in the way they do business.

“When I first came in the industry, hurricanes were a theoretical possibility,” Ward said. “Now it’s one every three years. Whatever is causing the change... there’s definitely a change.”

V. Keith Rolle, Bahamas First senior vice president for underwriting, said despite more than $80 million in payouts for hurricane-related damage, homes in The Bahamas stood up fairly well to the forces of Hurricane Matthew, due to the country’s strict building codes. However, he noted that storm surge — along the southern shoreline of New Providence in particular — is still a major concern for insurance companies .

According to him, insurance firms will have to “be more careful” when looking to insure homes that are in flood-prone areas of New Providence.

And though the country’s building codes, according to Rolle, seem to be sufficient for the country, he said many people’s roofs sustained lots of damage because they had fallen into disrepair and had not been “tested” by a major storm in years.