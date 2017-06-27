Henfield implores Bahamians to build businesses, take advantage of incentives

Senator Ranard Henfield in his Senate address yesterday implored Bahamians to “move quickly to reap the benefits of this administration’s efforts to improve the lives of all Bahamians”.

Henfield pointed to the recent promises by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to incentivize Bahamian-owned boutique hotels, sell the government’s shareholdings in telecommunications companies Aliv and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), and slash duty rates on certain products, as the Free National Movement (FNM) government’s push to begin helping Bahamians to develop and grow business.

“I understand that many Bahamians have said they’ve heard all of the negative, and that this administration’s plans haven’t been articulated well enough for the people to see the vision,” said Henfield.

“To our people, I say, get your house in order... Make your application for Crown Land in the Family Islands that have international flights coming to them and/or frequent flights from New Providence.

“Meet with an architect to design a solar-powered bed and breakfast that would allow you to become business owners, rather than a worker for some big business that you’ve been breaking your back to make richer. It’s your time now. It’s the people’s time.

“Farmers and fishermen, get your business cards and websites up, get your vessels and freezers repaired,

because these boutique resorts will have to purchase everything locally to receive concessions.

“BTC and Aliv shares are going to be sold to the Bahamian people. Revisit your plans for that summer vacation, new car and/or that lavish Christmas spending you’ve gotten your family so accustomed to. This is a better investment that can pay for your family vacations from here on out.”

Henfield, who began his rise to prominence as a community activist, encouraged young men to prepare business plans for auto detailing and tire businesses, given that the duty has been slashed on related products by almost 50 percent. He also encouraged young women to do the same with hair products.

The senator went even further and encouraged people to find a Chinese manufacturing firm and begin to build a toy business, because related duties have been reduced.

And Henfield, recalling his activist roots, offered to help interested persons develop business plans through the Our Carmichael community center.