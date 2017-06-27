Captive insurance industry not competitive enough, says Ward

CEO and President of Bahamas First Patrick Ward yesterday shot down the idea of the captive insurance industry being prosperous once again in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas has lost a lot of business in the captive insurance industry to Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. These two countries are now leaders in the industry.

Speaking at a press conference, Ward suggested that The Bahamas’ product offering in that area may not be strong enough to revive the once-booming industry.

“I just don’t think we offer a compelling proposition that is going to be sufficient to tract that business that is already there to The Bahamas,” he said.

“We had the lead on it.”

Ward said some captives might be attracted to The Bahamas for different reasons, but he contended, “There is never going to be a big market opportunity for local companies.”

He acknowledged that Bahamas First looked into captive insurance “at one time ago”.

“We just couldn’t see it developing, so we didn’t put a lot of energy into it,” he said.

Captive insurance is a line of business that provides risk-mitigation services for a parent company.

Some observers share a contrary view to Ward on The Bahamas’ ability to succeed in the captive insurance industry.

Deputy Managing Director of Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) Hubert Edwards previously told Guardian Business the industry is presently an underutilized growth area for the financial services sector.