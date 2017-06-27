Patrick Ward urges removal of VAT from insurance products

With a new government in place, CEO and President of Bahamas First Patrick Ward insisted yesterday that value-added tax (VAT) be removed from insurance products, emphasizing that it is not only a burden to consumers, but to the government as well.

VAT, combined with a longstanding three percent premium tax, now means that customers pay a 10.5 percent tax on their insurance premiums.

Ward called for the elimination of VAT on insurance products while addressing a recent press luncheon.

He told Guardian Business that a zero rate on insurance products would be an ideal scenario, noting that VAT could increase the risk of losing clients due to the increase in premiums.

He suggested that there should be incentives, such as the removal of VAT, to help boost insurance purchases.

“If you are in an environment where you are prone to disasters on a fairly consistent basis, we have argued that VAT is not really an appropriate tax on insurance because we should actually be incentivizing people to buy insurance, because it takes the burden off the government,” said Ward.

“If you look at the numbers, it is better to have consumers funding that expenditure on their own time, because it reduces the amount of burden the government has to bear.

“The insurance industry is far more effective at getting money into the hands of people after a loss.”

Ward argued that VAT is “not really ideal” on insurance products.

Questions have been raised on tax relief for the insurance sector, specifically on whether a reduction to the current three percent business license tax rate on gross premiums would be made amid the announcement of reductions in the business license tax rate during the recent budget communication.

Ward thinks it would be “unfair” if the insurance industry did not benefit from those kinds of incentives, which would increase insurance activity in The Bahamas.