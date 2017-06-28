Turnquest: CFA Society maintains strong ties with regulator

The CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of The Bahamas continues to maintain a strong relationship with the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, Robert Turnquest, the society’s president told the global CFA Institute recently, noting how maintaining a good relationship with the regulator helps to build the CFA’s profile and reputation locally, and how it strengthens the CFA Institute brand globally.

Turnquest said the local CFA Society has enjoyed a good relationship with the commission, especially given the history of its advocacy chair, Velma Miller, who formerly worked at the commission and “maintains a good relationship with the organization”.

“Over the years our society has conducted courtesy calls with key executives at the Securities Commission to promote and advocate for the CFA program, CFA Institute Investment Foundations Certificate and the code of ethics, as well as meeting with them in person from time to time,” said Turnquest in a testimonial on the CFA Institute’s website.

“Under the leadership of its executive director, Christina Rolle, the Securities Commission has been highly receptive towards the efforts and mission of our society.

“Earlier this year, the Securities Commission released an updated list of examinations for industry professionals needed to perform certain activities.

“The commission recognized the CFA Institute Investment Foundations Certificate and Level I of the CFA program as acceptable examinations for the registration categories of ‘advising representative’ and ‘trading representative’; and Level I of the CFA program as an acceptable examination for the registration category of ‘discretionary management representative’,” said Turnquest.

In January, The Bahamas welcomed five new CFAs: Leonard Scott, Jason Smith, Tiffany Smith, Jontra Rolle and Oliver Turner. The president and CEO of the CFA Institute, Paul Smith, said then that the country will need more CFAs if it is to remain a leading financial jurisdiction in the future.

Turnquest said maintaining a dialogue with key regulators will be essential to strengthening the society. He added that encouraging CFA Society members who work in regulatory roles to be more involved in the advocacy process will also go a long way.

“On at least an annual basis, CFA Society The Bahamas meets with persons at the Securities Commission to discuss the CFA program and answer questions from executives or other members or staff,” Turnquest said.

“Additionally, having board representation from members with a background in regulation not only provides additional perspective and diversity, but also assists with talking to top regulation executives and developing and executing strategies for effective advocacy.”