New Solomon’s location on target for year-end

Residents of eastern New Providence will soon be able to experience a new Solomon’s shopping experience, as a Yamacraw location remains on track to open in the fall of 2017.

In its fourth quarterly financials released earlier this week, Chairman of AML Foods Limited Franklyn Butler II provided an update on the construction of the upcoming supermarket.

“Construction on Solomon’s Yamacraw is progressing well,” he states in the report.

“We are nearing the end of our building construction phase and moving into the equipment installation and final interior finishes phase.

“We remain on schedule for a fall 2017 opening, and we are looking forward to this new opportunity to give the residents of eastern New Providence the same quality products and excellent service that our other customers enjoy.

“With the addition of the new store, we expect to see continued sales growth and earnings for our shareholders.”

The report also reveals that AML made positive strides in its financial performance. The chairman pointed out that for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2017, a net profit of $2,078 million was recorded after pre-opening costs of $78 million, compared to $1,564 million for the same period in the previous year.

Sales for the quarter were $39,946 million, compared to $39,052 million, which represented an increase of 2.29 percent for the same period in the prior year, according to the report.

“Our performance is being driven by improvements in our operating profits arising from steady sales increases and a reduction in shrink, as well as management of expense lines for same stores,” the chairman notes.

“Traffic counts remain strong as we continue to drive value and quality for our customers.”

The company approved an ordinary dividend payment of $0.02 per share, payable on June 30, 2017 to shareholders on record as of June 23, 2017.