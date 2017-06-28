FOCOL posts net income increase for nine-month period

FOCOL has announced a $1.5 million increase in net income for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2017, in comparison to the same period in 2016. These strong results come after the company announced having a “transformational” 2016 in its recent annual general meeting.

FOCOL Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson said FOCOL’s net income for the three quarters ended April 30, 2017 was $19 million, compared to $17.5 million for the same period last year.

Wilson said FOCOL’s management made some significant progress restoring and improving the company’s fuel distribution infrastructure that was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

“Concurrently, we are making a capital investment of several million dollars to optimize the use of integrated technology processes to improve our administrative and operational efficiency,” he said.

The company’s net income increased by 51.7 percent from $20.5 million in 2015 to $31.1 million in 2016.

Wilson, in the annual report, attributes the company’s bottom line increase to directors’ and management’s “commitment to

certain strategies and capital investment plans”.

FOCOL committed itself to repairing the fuel import berth at Clifton Pier following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, and while the company was under no obligation to repair the berth, it took on the task, which should have fallen to Bahamas Power and Light.

“The group performed a little-promoted rescue of truly national import, which averted a further devastating blow to the Bahamian economy and the quality of life during a time when the residents were fearing the worst,” the company states in its annual report.

“The fuel import berth at Clifton Pier sustained damage during the storm that threatened to impair BPL’s near-term capacity to import fuel. Sir Franklyn outlined the grave implications of this threat on the quality of life for residents and its harm to commerce and the national economy.”

The company’s earnings and dividends per share also increased year on year from 2016 to 2017.