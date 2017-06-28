Attorney: Govt must ‘put its foot down’ with Hutchison Whampoa in GB

Callenders & Co. attorney Carey Leonard warned yesterday that Freeport will “suffer” if the government does not “put its foot down” with Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of the Grand Lucayan complex and strip.

While stating that Freeport’s economy is “dead”, Leonard told Guardian Business the revival of the island’s two major hotel properties on the Lucayan strip is essential.

“It is so important to the economy at the moment and far more important than Baha Mar ever was to Nassau,” he said.

“At least Nassau still had Atlantis. Freeport is dead.”

Earlier this year, Sunwing Travel Group announced it had officially pulled out as the operator for Memories Grand Bahama, impacting nearly 600 jobs.

Only some parts of the Grand Lucayan remain open since the passage of Hurricane Matthew. The former Treasure Bay Casino property remains closed.

Blue Diamond Resorts, which managed Memories Grand Bahama, once blasted the property’s owner over “failed attempts” to finalize a reopening date in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Taking into consideration the failure of these hotel properties to reopen, Leonard said the government “has got to put its foot down with Hutchison Whampoa”.

“If it (the government) doesn’t, Freeport will suffer,” he added.

Leonard also claimed that because Hutchison Whampoa has “so many properties, they don’t give a damn” if the hotel properties in Grand Bahama reopen.

“I think the government is going to have to take a very hard stand,” he contended.

Canadian real estate development group, the Wynn Group, is a prospective buyer of the Grand Lucayan complex. Vice President of the Wynn Group Randy Hart said work is being done “aggressively” to finalize the arrangement for the sale and reopening of the hotels.

Leonard lauded the move by the Wynn Group to possibly purchase the properties, calling it a “good idea”.

He explained that the Wynn Group would strive to have these hotels remain open, even in the face of a natural disaster.

He used Pelican Bay and Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach as examples of hotels that recovered and remained open after last year’s hurricane.

“When these storms hit these hotels, they remained open.

“The reason I think they remained open is because they don’t have that many properties, so they have got to make it work,” said Leonard.

Leonard said if there is any hope for the hotel properties to open, it would be best for them to open by November 2017.

“Even if Wynn buys, they are going to have to do renovations and sort things out,” he added. “Then they are going to have to advertise and start booking.”