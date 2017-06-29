Bahamas has more work to do before WTO accession, says Symonette

Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette, suggested yesterday that The Bahamas still has a lot of work to do before joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), even suggesting that the country will have to hold off on making a full commitment to the global trade scheme until certain crucial regulations are in place.

One of those regulations, according to Symonette, has to do with intellectual property, as entities trading with the country will want to know that their products will be protected.

Symonette reminded attendees at the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation’s (BCCEC) Power Breakfast at SuperClubs Breezes, that the previous Free National Movement (FNM) administration began the nation’s accession to the WTO. He lamented that not much has been done since then.

Now the new FNM government has to decide if it will sign onto the WTO “wholesale”, said Symonette, or take a second look at how to best carry out the accession. However, some outstanding necessary regulations are holding the country back.

One of the humps the country still must get over, according to Symonette, is the high cost of electricity that will hamper the manufacturing industry in particular.

“If electricity is too high, we cannot manufacture here ... there is that issue as well,” he said. “Things like intellectual property and their regulation have to be done.”

He added that the country risks losing employees in the manufacturing sector if the issue surrounding the cost of generating electricity is not corrected.

Meantime, organizations like the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ) is responsible for developing a framework and carrying out measurements that will assist the country in facilitating trade within the European Partnership Agreement (EPA). The BBSQ and sector-specific regulatory bodies have to come together to properly enforce best practices across the country, in order to prepare for and facilitate international trade under the EPA.

The Bahamas falls far behind many others in the region for exports. Symonette said it would be a mistake for this country to remain in a position where it is dependent perpetually on tourism to support the economy.