New chamber chief concerned about upcoming IMF, Moody’s visits

The new Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Chairman Michael Maura is concerned that visits by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and credit ratings agency Moody’s will not be good ones this summer, as both agencies will be hit with the reality of the government’s need to borrow $722 million.

Maura, who is also the president and CEO of Arawak Port Development Limited, said when he is able to have an audience with the IMF and Moody’s, he will ask both agencies to give the new government a chance to work out its plan to help The Bahamas’ economy rebound, before submitting an economic review and making a final decision on a credit rating.

“I’m concerned with the meetings that will happen around the middle of July, as Moody’s and the IMF come in to hold their meetings with government and various private sector entities like the chamber, like BICA (Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants), like the U.S. Embassy... and everybody’s got a perspective,” he said.

“I’m concerned that the new government has broadcast that they need to raise $722 million to cover what I understand to be primarily current liabilities... that is an alarming state to be in.”

Maura expressed his own concerns regarding the state of the economy and the government’s need to borrow millions of dollars, but he said he would implore the credit rating agencies to pay attention to the work of the new government.

He is afraid, however, that the agencies will ask why the information regarding the possible extent of the country’s borrowing needs was not disclosed by The Bahamas government earlier.

Meantime, he said The Bahamas government has to “truly understand” this country’s dire fiscal circumstances and consider bringing the best and brightest minds to the table to solve it.

“The chamber had some concerns.. with the move by the government to reduce some of the duties at a time when, at the same time, they are going out to borrow $722 million,” he said.

“I speak not only as a Bahamian, not only as a business executive... but we’ve had it with fiscal irresponsibility, we’ve had it with the cost of energy being too much, we’ve had it with the cost of living, we’ve had it with our children not wanting to come home when they’ve finished their degree.”

Maura lamented that a full grocery cart could cost a family $600.







