Turnquest: There’s a bright future for Grand Bahama

Despite the continued talk of Grand Bahama’s crippled economy, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said sentiments that the island has reached “rock bottom” are exaggerated. He said his government sees a “bright future for Grand Bahama”.

Part of that bright future, according to Turnquest, is making it easier for Bahamians and foreigners to do business in Grand Bahama (and The Bahamas) by removing the stifling Grand Bahama (Port Area) Investment Incentives Act 2016, and making business processes easier than they have ever been. The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) is determined to incentivize small business on the island.

“Removing the administrative burden that has been put on the Grand Bahamian business community is important, because as you talk about the ease of doing business and making it easier to get into business, and to renew your licenses and conduct business, this bill and the provisions of this bill go counter to that,” said Turnquest.

“And so we want to remove that and ensure that doing business in The Bahamas, doing business in the Freeport area, is as simple as possible, is as effective as possible, so that business people can go about doing what they do best, creating profits for themselves and for their employees, and building an economy that is sustainable and productive.”

Turnquest said his government, since it came to power, has been working to

ensure that reviving the economy of Grand Bahama becomes “a reality”.

“We’ve had a number of expressions of interest and hopefully we’ll be able to have some good news for the people of Grand Bahama shortly.”

Turnquest added that his government is also hopeful that the Freeport Container Port will go forward with planned expansions, and hopeful that the Grand Bahama Shipyard will also go forward with its expansions.

“We’re also hopeful that Carnival Cruise Line will continue with its plans to develop its presence in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Grand Bahama has tremendous assets that are yet to be exploited and we believe expanding the presence of business through the island will give us the diversity, as well as the capacity, to absorb some of the joblessness that we have and create other opportunities for entrepreneurs.”