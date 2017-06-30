$42M Fusion Superplex entertainment venue to debut early next year

A $42 million entertainment venue will make its debut in New Providence early next year, introducing the first ever Bahamian IMAX cinematic experience.

In an interview with Guardian Business yesterday, Atavus Group Ltd., the owners of the Fusion Superplex, sought to dispel concerns and speculations surrounding the upcoming family entertainment center located at the tip of Gladstone Road.

Most of the 100,000-square-foot facility was financed through a local bank, CEO of Atavus Group Carlos Foulkes said. More details on the bank’s involvement will be announced at a later time, he added.

Co-founder and director/legal counsel of Atavus Tecoyo Bridgewater said there was no government, political participation, or gaming houses affiliated with financing the project.

“We are very focused on Bahamian ownership, but not at the risk of accepting backing from anyone or an organization that would tarnish what we are offering; quality family entertainment and wholesome experiences,” Bridgewater stated in a press statement.

The project is expected to employ more than 125

Bahamians during its first stage of operation.

The lead construction company on the project is Woslee Construction Bahamas; the architect of record and lead designer is Alvan K. Associates Co. Ltd.

“A project of this magnitude takes a lot of time, planning and financing,” said Foulkes.

The company was also granted concessions under the Hotels Encouragement Act.

Foulkes noted that the value of the concessions are between 20 and 25 percent of the overall cost of construction.

Fusion Superplex is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Features

One of the most anticipated features of the complex is the IMAX theater. The company has a license with IMAX for a period of 22 years, which was obtained in May 2013. Pricing details have not been not finalized, but Foulkes anticipates tickets to be under $20.

The IMAX theater will also be equipped with a laser motion-enhanced 4DX feature to produce crystal-clear images.

Other experiences include VIP theaters, a sub-zero ice cream parlor, Starbucks Coffee, an arcade and play area for kids, a high-end casual restaurant, premium large format theaters, valet parking, a full concession stand, event areas and party rooms.

Dominic Richards, the chief operating officer (COO), revealed that movie enthusiasts will have their pick of nine theaters, including a five-story high IMAX theater.