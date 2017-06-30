Rolle: Grand Lucayan’s dormancy causing investors to pause

Grand Bahama will continue to feel “pain” until a deal is struck that will see the Grand Lucayan resort reopen to its former glory, President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Ian Rolle told members of the press yesterday, adding that there is no timeline on when negotiations for the sale of the property will come to a conclusion.

Rolle added that the protracted dormancy of the Freeport property has caused the stall of other investments in the area, as business people wait to see if the area will receive the thousands of guests a fully opened hotel can attract.

“What’s critical right now is for us to get the Grand Lucayan open as soon as possible, because that will act as a stimulant to the economy,” he said.

“We have at least two developers who want to do things in the Port Lucaya area and they are not going to move forward until the hotel component is solved, because that hotel feeds other businesses.”

The resort suffered damage during the passage of Hurricane Matthew last October and was forced to close.

Rolle said tourism numbers seemed to have been on the increase in the weeks and months before the hurricane, but Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest insisted Grand Bahama’s economy has been on a slow decline since 2004.

Turnquest, who is a Grand Bahama native like Rolle, echoed similar sentiments about the timeline associated with getting the Grand Lucayan property operating again. However, he said government is working diligently on closing negotiations. It is understood that the Wynn Group, headed by Paul Wynn, is deep in negotiations with stakeholders in Grand Bahama for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan.

“We’re working very hard to get that (Grand Lucayan) open and certainly we will update the Bahamian people as soon as we have something tangible to report,” said Turnquest.

“What we don’t want to is to set artificial deadlines that will create unreasonable expectation. We didn’t get here overnight, it will take a little while to overcome the challenges that we have.

“As I say, we’re optimistic in the negotiations that have been going on and we hope that we’ll be able to have something positive to report in short order.

“We continue to work very diligently with respect to that; we certainly hope that we’ll be able to bring that to a successful conclusion in short order. We recognize how important it is to the Grand Bahama economy that the property reopen in its full state as quickly as possible, and we’re encouraged where we are today and hope to have some good news for the Grand Bahamian and Bahamian people shortly.”

Though the news out of Grand Bahama seems dismal, with Senator Fred Mitchell saying the island’s economy has “hit rock bottom”, Turnquest said those sentiments might be a bit “exaggerated”. He explained that there is much positive interest in getting Grand Bahama’s economy on the uptick again, and Rolle similarly said “We’re excited about the future of Grand Bahama.”

“Although things are not looking as promising right now, from where I sit though, I think the future is very bright, concerning what is going to happen at that strip (Port Lucaya),” said Rolle.

He said Sunwing has been instrumental in bringing tourists into Grand Bahama, and he hopes the company will continue to assist the island.