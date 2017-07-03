Sunryse appoints Fabian Fernander VP of business development

Sunryse Information Management announced the appointment of Fabian Fernander to the position of vice president of business development at the document management company. He joined the organization’s executive team on June 6, 2017.

Fernander brings more than a decade of experience in marketing, sales and project management to this new role. The move to Sunryse is a full circle one for the sales executive. In 2008, he joined what was then known as Sunryse Shredding Services as the company’s first sales and marketing coordinator.

In 2010, Fernander left Sunryse to become the sales and marketing manager for a leading retail wholesale distribution company. There he oversaw the full rebranding and sales force for the company. He guided a team of 13, developing marketing budgets for each brand and monitoring the effectiveness of each campaign.

As the new vice president of business development at Sunryse, Fernander will oversee the sales and marketing team and is responsible for the company’s market expansion projects. In addition to document destruction services, the records management firm securely stores, catalogues and images data for clients in industries including banking, insurance, medical and financial services.

“Fabian is well qualified to lead our sales and marketing efforts as we continue to strategically position our business in the country and regionally," said Chris Sawyer, president and CEO at Sunryse Information Management.

"His experience spans all major sales and marketing areas, and I am confident in his ability to provide the level of service required by our business clients, vendors and associates here at Sunryse. We are pleased to welcome him back to the Sunryse family. We have placed great trust in his skills and are confident in his ability to reach specific sales targets and lead effective marketing projects.”

Fernander earned a bachelor's degree in general science from Morehouse College in 2001 and went on to complete a second degree in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. In July 2015, he became a certified project manager and is currently completing requirements to receive an international designation as a project management professional. He is the past president of the Morehouse College Alumni Association Bahamian Chapter and is an executive member of the Bahamas National Council for Disability.