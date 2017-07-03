Newbold: GB ripe for investments in light manufacturing, assembly and distribution

Grand Bahama's troubled economy is getting some much-needed public relations at the end of the month, when the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and its Invest Grand Bahama (IGB) promotional unit visit the 2017 Source Direct at ASD trade show and expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to GBPA Senior Manager of Business Development and Invest Grand Bahama Derek Newbold, Grand Bahama is "ripe for investments" in light manufacturing and assembly and distribution; he insisted that the trade show is a prime venue for attracting key industries.

“Source Direct at ASD is one of the world’s largest and best known manufacturers’, wholesalers’ and buyers’ event globally,” he said in a press statement.

"Our infrastructure and proximity to North America, combined with free zone concessions, provides an ideal environment from which to conduct business, especially for these industries.

“Further, there appears to be a growing advantage for nearshoring, as opposed to offshore manufacturing and distribution for many U.S. producers, which could be a significant opportunity for Grand Bahama."

This initiative by the GBPA could shore-up the government’s efforts to promote Grand Bahama. The new Free National Movement government has set its sights on reversing Grand Bahama's economic decline.

According to the GBPA's press release, Source Direct brings together buyers, importers, distributors, wholesale manufacturers and product development companies from around the world.

GBPA President Ian Rolle said the visit to the trade event is a "deliberate" action to promote the assets of the island.

“GBPA’s participation at this event, from an investment promotion aspect, is deliberate," he said.

"On one hand, the team will focus on spurring interest from foreign companies, with a view to attracting new investments and creating new economic opportunities.

"And on the other, we are actively demonstrating our commitment to building the local economy, by encouraging investments in unique and diverse products, business ideas and services; all of which add tremendous value to the island’s future economic development goals."

Grand Bahama's tourism product has been stagnated by the closure of two major hotels. With about 2,000 Grand Bahamians out of work, both the GBPA and government are forging ahead with purpose to bring the island's economy back to life.